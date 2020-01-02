Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPG. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $582.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.91 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

