Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

GPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of GPK opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

