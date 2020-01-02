Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

DAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Dana stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dana will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after acquiring an additional 906,329 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Dana by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,102,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,115,000 after acquiring an additional 519,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dana by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,978,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,323,000 after acquiring an additional 530,630 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dana by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,330,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,414,000 after acquiring an additional 270,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dana by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,097,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,767,000 after acquiring an additional 273,385 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

