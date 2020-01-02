CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 36.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 17.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 9.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.