Contrasting SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) & Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SS&C Technologies and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82 Intuit 2 5 9 0 2.44

SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $66.82, indicating a potential upside of 8.82%. Intuit has a consensus price target of $281.76, indicating a potential upside of 7.57%. Given SS&C Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than Intuit.

Dividends

SS&C Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intuit pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SS&C Technologies pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intuit pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Intuit has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Intuit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $3.42 billion 4.54 $103.20 million $2.62 23.44 Intuit $6.78 billion 10.05 $1.56 billion $5.58 46.94

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than SS&C Technologies. SS&C Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 7.83% 19.25% 5.67% Intuit 22.79% 42.04% 24.23%

Volatility and Risk

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Intuit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuit beats SS&C Technologies on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. It provides solutions to clients in institutional asset and wealth management, alternative investment management, brokerage, retirement, financial advisory, and financial institutions vertical markets, commercial lenders, real estate investment trusts, corporate treasury groups, insurance companies, pension funds, municipal finance groups, and real estate property managers. The company also offers health care solutions, such as claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence services to health care industry that include pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health optimization solutions, as well as provides professional and products support services. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment processing solutions, including credit card, debit card, electronic benefits, and gift card processing services; check verification, check guarantee, and electronic check conversion services; e-invoicing services; and Web-based transaction processing services for online merchants, as well as provides financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax Online tax return preparation services and electronic tax filing services. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax return preparation services, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online and mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

