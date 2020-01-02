Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Minerals Technologies stock opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.13%.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.
