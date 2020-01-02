Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,254,000 after acquiring an additional 83,476 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,706,000 after acquiring an additional 79,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,245,000 after acquiring an additional 66,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,769,000 after acquiring an additional 187,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

