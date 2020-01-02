Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.86.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
INE stock opened at C$16.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 81.84.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
Read More: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.