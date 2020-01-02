China Tower Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of China Tower Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWRF shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded China Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

CHWRF stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. China Tower has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers towers, and shelters or cabinets; and ancillary equipment to telecommunication services providers for installation of their telecommunications equipment.

