Kang Jyh Lee Sells 30,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kang Jyh Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 6,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $93,540.00.

Shares of PLAB opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.46. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Photronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 643,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

