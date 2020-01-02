Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells 19,701 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) insider Frank Karbe sold 19,701 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $306,350.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

