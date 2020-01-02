Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol Sells 81,162 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol acquired 2,544 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $7,097.76.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 million, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.52.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth about $304,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGTC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

