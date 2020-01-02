Group Ag Ubs Buys 26,065 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,129,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,682,000 after buying an additional 18,626,664 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 384.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,796,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,436,000 after buying an additional 16,505,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,869,000 after buying an additional 3,359,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,960,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,783,000 after buying an additional 3,256,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,348,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,531,000 after buying an additional 2,984,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

