Group Ag Ubs Buys 26,065 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.23.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
