Jeffrey A. Wilke Sells 200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,847.84 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,460.93 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,780.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,818.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,175.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

