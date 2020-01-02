Michael Cotoia Sells 20,000 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,872.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Cotoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Cotoia sold 22,200 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $555,222.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $26.10 on Thursday. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.18 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 14.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1,304.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

