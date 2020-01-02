David Powers Sells 2,500 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00.

On Monday, November 4th, David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $168.86 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,966,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 301,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 198,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 354,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after buying an additional 184,415 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,734,000 after buying an additional 172,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

