Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Buys $500,000.00 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.25.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

