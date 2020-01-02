Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Buys $500,000.00 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.25.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
