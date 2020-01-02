Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LOVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of LOVE opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Albert Jack Krause bought 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,399.68. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 121,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,377.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $36,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,820.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,776 shares of company stock valued at $345,304 in the last 90 days. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

