MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of MNDO opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. MIND C.T.I. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $2.60.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 24.37%.
MIND C.T.I. Company Profile
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.
