MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MNDO opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. MIND C.T.I. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 134.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 76,143 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.