ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ANZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ANZ in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

ANZBY stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. ANZ has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. ANZ’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

