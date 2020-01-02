CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get CARLSBERG AS/S alerts:

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of CARLSBERG AS/S stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CARLSBERG AS/S (CABGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.