HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get HARGREAVES LANS/ADR alerts:

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (HRGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.