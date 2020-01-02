L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59. L OREAL CO/ADR has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $59.57.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

