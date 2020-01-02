Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Up 14.3%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX) was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 363,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 267,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $18.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

About Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel ore deposits. The company primarily owns a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project comprising 34 unpatented and mining claims and 163 patented and leased mining claims totaling 5,582 contiguous hectares, which is situated in northern Ontario next to the municipality of Wawa.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Pine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.