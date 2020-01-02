Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.87

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (LON:IDHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 5250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.97 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,409.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95.

About Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc is an integrated diagnostics services provider in Egypt. The Company operates in three geographic areas: Egypt, Sudan and Jordan. The Company provides over 1,000 diagnostic services ranging from basic tests to molecular tests for hepatitis and specialized deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests to patients, and operates approximately 310 branches.

