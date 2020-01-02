Ryanair (LON:RYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.44

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.44 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.53 ($0.19), with a volume of 5388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.53 ($0.19).

RYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 493.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 356.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,875.64.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

