Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.32

Shares of Johns Lyng Group Ltd (ASX:JLG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$2.32 ($1.65) and last traded at A$2.32 ($1.65), with a volume of 147737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.19 ($1.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.61 million and a P/E ratio of 38.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.74.

About Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG)

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia. The company operates through Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, and Commercial Construction and Other segments. The Insurance Building And Restoration Services segment provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, and hazardous waste removal services.

