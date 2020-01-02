Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,160.00

Shares of Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,160 ($41.57) and last traded at GBX 3,140 ($41.30), with a volume of 18355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,125 ($41.11).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,090.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,041.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

In related news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,077 ($40.48), for a total transaction of £246,590.78 ($324,376.19).

Caledonia Investments Company Profile (LON:CLDN)

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.