SThree (LON:STEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $379.00

SThree plc (LON:STEM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 379 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 379 ($4.99), with a volume of 72732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.87).

The firm has a market cap of $503.04 million and a PE ratio of 13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49.

Get SThree alerts:

In other news, insider Alex Smith sold 48,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67), for a total transaction of £171,965.55 ($226,210.93).

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.