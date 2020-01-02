Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.58, approximately 1,974,176 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,535,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.31.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.41.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$75.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.