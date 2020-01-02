Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc (CVE:GSI) shares traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, 412,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 277,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market cap of $21.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers mobile (MDVRs), body worn cameras, in-car systems, airborne and maritime DVRs, interior cameras, and weatherproof cameras. It also provides Cell View, a cellular system, which allows end users to view live video from a vehicle that is out on route, as well as offers the GPS location and status of various connected sensors; and Mobile Wireless Module – Cellular for wireless cellular connectivity that offers access to Cell View system.

