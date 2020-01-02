Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Granada Gold Mine Inc (CVE:GGM)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 21,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 88,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $8.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,468 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

