Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.44

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.44 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 1135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Securities assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,032,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $176,252,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,285 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 158,688 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,835 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 149,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,409,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

