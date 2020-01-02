First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.01

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 4218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDEF. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $617.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 13,221.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

