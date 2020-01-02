Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.09

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 62729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

SBGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 8.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

