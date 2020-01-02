istar (NYSE:STAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.49

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 5342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $902.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.65.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). istar had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $145.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that istar Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other istar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.42 per share, with a total value of $250,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,278,973 shares in the company, valued at $911,663,277.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 74,811 shares of company stock worth $2,550,198. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of istar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of istar by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of istar by 846.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of istar by 870.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of istar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

