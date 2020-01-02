Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.57

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.57 and last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 2047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,357.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 75.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 147.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 79,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

