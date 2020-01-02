Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.57

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.57 and last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 2047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.01.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,357.60 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 75.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 32.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 147.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 79,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
