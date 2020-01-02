Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW) Shares Up 23.1%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc (CVE:NKW) shares shot up 23.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 108,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 64,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of $9.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

Naikun Wind Energy Group Company Profile (CVE:NKW)

NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company operates as a renewable energy company. The Company focuses on an offshore wind energy project. It is developing a 400 megawatt offshore wind project in the Haida Energy Field, which is located in Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia.

