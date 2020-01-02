Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.03

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.03 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 83470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.
In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 146,277 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,010.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 163,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
