Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.03

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.03 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 83470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 146,277 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,010.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 179,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 163,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

