Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.03

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 2924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cohu by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cohu by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 189,322 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

