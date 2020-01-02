Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of PRNB opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 1.08. Principia Biopharma has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $61.07.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dolca Thomas sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 491,242 shares of company stock worth $15,517,679 and sold 46,000 shares worth $2,188,962. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 535,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 284,762 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,898,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,634,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

