Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CBPX opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. Continental Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Building Products will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $364,127.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,530 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Continental Building Products during the second quarter worth about $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Continental Building Products during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 29.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,871 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Building Products during the second quarter worth about $5,077,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Building Products during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

