Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to Hold

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE CBZ opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.33.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $239.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $945,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,621,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $1,734,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,192.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,621 shares of company stock worth $7,236,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 132.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

