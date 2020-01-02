China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised China Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised China Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.95.

NYSE CHA opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. China Telecom has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in China Telecom by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in China Telecom by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

