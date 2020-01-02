JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $47.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

CLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ABN Amro cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of CLB opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

