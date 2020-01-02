ValuEngine Lowers Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 45.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 42.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.