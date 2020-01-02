Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE EVA opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $157.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth $256,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 505,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after buying an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 40.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

