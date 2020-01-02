Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CTT stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $562.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 119.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 76.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

