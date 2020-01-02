Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.76. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,740. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.