Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.43.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,960,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 214,749 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.6% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter valued at $122,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

