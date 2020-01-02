Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80. Carvana has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,066,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 23,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,088,837.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 123.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 249,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 137,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 150.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $841,000. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

